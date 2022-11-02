Rishi Sunak U-turns on COP27 attendance following days of pressure

Rishi Sunak has confirmed he will attend the COP27 climate conference next week in a U-turn move after earlier insisting "pressing domestic challenges" were his main focus.

Following days of mounting pressure on the prime minister - and after Boris Johnson confirmed that he would be attending - Mr Sunak rowed back on his decision on Wednesday morning.

The prime minister tweeted: "There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change.

"There is no energy security without investing in renewables.

"That is why I will attend @COP27P next week: to deliver on Glasgow's legacy of building a secure and sustainable future."

His earlier insistence that he was too busy focusing on domestic matters during his first weeks in office rather than go to the United Nations summit in Egypt next week had sparked a backlash in the Tory ranks.

Piling further pressure on Mr Sunak, former PM Johnson revealed on Tuesday night that he would be attending the event telling Sky News he was "invited by the Egyptians so I’m very happy to go".

Green MP Caroline Lucas tweeted that she was "glad to see Sunak's screeching U-turn on #COP27" but called it an "embarrassing mis-step on the world stage".

"Let this be a lesson to him - climate leadership matters. Now he urgently needs to increase UK ambition on emission reduction targets & pay what we owe to global climate funds," she added.

More to follow...