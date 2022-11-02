A fresh wave of train strikes is scheduled for the coming month as unions and the rail industry remain in deadlock over jobs, pay and conditions.

While some planned strikes by Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) with Network Rail were called off following progress in talks, several dates of industrial action are still slated to take place in November.

As well as disruption on strike days, services could also be impacted before and after due to the knock-on effect. People are urged to plan ahead and only travel if necessary.

Read on to find out when the next train strikes are, and if your journey will be affected.

At a glance: Which unions are striking and when?

The following unions are involved:

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT)

Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) (despite a breakthrough, some staff will strike on November 5 and 9)

Unite

Strikes will be held on:

Saturday November 5

Monday November 7

Wednesday November 9

Thursday November 10 (RMT strikes affecting London Underground and Overground)

There is likely to be some disruption in the early morning of the day after each strike: Sunday 6 November 6, Tuesday November 8, and Thursday November 10 – as workers return to duties.

The strikes will affect the following train operators:

Great Western Railway

Avanti West Coast

South Western Railway

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Greater Anglia

LNER

East Midlands Railway

c2c

Northern Trains

South Eastern

Transpennine Express

West Midlands Trains

GTR (including Gatwick Express)

Network Rail has urged passengers to only travel if absolutely necessary, warning that on strike days only one in five trains will run across the network, and only between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Will the London Underground be hit?

The RMT union is planning strike action on the London Underground and Overground on November 10.

There will be a very limited or no service on the Tube and a reduced service on London Overground.

Additionally, on November 5, there will be no London North Eastern Railway (LNER) services running due to a combination of industrial action and engineering work.

What events will be impacted?

The strike on Saturday 5 November will impact Bonfire Night events across the country.

Meanwhile, rugby fans attending the Wales versus New Zealand game at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday are told to not travel by train.

When could the ongoing strikes be resolved and could they disrupt Christmas travel plans?

New Transport Secretary Mark Harper said he would be "very happy to meet the trade unions", a change of tone from Grant Shapps who refused to meet with striking workers.

He said: “The negotiations are obviously going to take place between the unions and the employers: Network Rail and the train operating companies," he said.

“But I think it’s helpful for ministers to meet trade union leaders and to listen to their concerns.

“I’m very happy to do that and my department will be reaching out to those trade union leaders in due course.”

But whether this will usher in a new deal and staves off potential action over Christmas is yet to be seen.

Will the strike action affect train services in Scotland and Wales?

The majority of rail services across the Wales and Borders network will be suspended on November 5, 7 and 9 and Transport for Wales (which is not involved the industrial action) warns against travelling.

ScotRail have no slated strikes days so far in November after two days of industrial action in October, although talks are still unresolved.

Can I get a refund on my ticket or change my journey due to the strikes?

Passengers can change their tickets to travel on an alternate date, or get a refund if their train is cancelled or rescheduled.

In many cases, passengers with advance, off-peak or anytime tickets affected by the strikes can use their ticket on the day before the booked date, or up to and including the next day.

It is always best to check direct with your service provider if you are not sure of your rights.

Why are rail workers taking strike action?

The increasingly bitter dispute is centred on pay, jobs and conditions.

Unions are calling for a salary increase, saying workers are facing a real-terms pay cut and are increasingly struggling to make ends meet due to the cost of living crisis.

Network Rail says it is offering an 8% pay rise over two years, along with other benefits.

