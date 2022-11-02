Some of us love it and some of us hate it, but it's that time of year again where fireworks (or now even drones) light up the night's sky as people up and down the country celebrate bonfire night.

Whether you're hosting your own event or going to something on a larger scale, the weather will undoubtedly play a key role.

So, what does this weekend have in store?

Friday 4th November

Friday 4th November - Evening Forecast Credit: ITV Weather

This currently looks like the best evening for events through the weekend.

A transient ridge will bring largely settled conditions across the country with clearer skies for many especially towards eastern and southeastern areas.

Winds will remain light to moderate from the northwest. Temperatures will quickly fall after sunset making it feel a little chilly.

Very isolated showers are possible through the Cheshire gap and western Scotland. Otherwise for most it will be dry and clear.

Saturday 5th November

Saturday 5th November - Evening Forecast Credit: ITV Weather

Through Saturday a band of rain will push eastwards across the UK, driving heavy rain across western areas first before progressing eastwards.

By nightfall, the band will be across much of eastern Scotland, Yorkshire, eastern southern England, although there is still some uncertainty regarding this.

Winds will strengthen in association with the band of rain with some strong gusts across the south coast, high ground and north east England and Scotland.

Some blustery showers will push into Northern Ireland and Western Scotland although there will be drier intervals.

Temperatures will bounce back with low double digits over southern counties and high single figures for northern areas.

Sunday 6th November

Sunday 6th November - Evening Forecast Credit: ITV Weather

By Sunday the main bands of rain will have cleared through leaving some showers in its wake. These showers will mostly impact northern and western areas, with the highest chance of something drier towards the south and east.

Showers could be heavy and blustery at times. Winds will be moderate southwesterly and strongest towards the west coasts and over hills.

Staying mild in the south but feeling cooler further north.