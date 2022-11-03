Bounty bars are being removed from Celebrations tubs as part of a trial "off the back of public demand".

Mars Wrigley is trialling removing the coconut-flavoured treats after 39% of consumers said they wanted Bounty's banished from Celebrations for good.

"No Bounty" Celebrations tubs are being rolled out across 40 Tesco Christmas Market locations in November and December.

The limited edition tubs will include additional Mars, Snickers, Milky Way, Galaxy and Maltesers sweets to make up for the missing bars.

It follows a Bounty Return Scheme last year, in which Bounty-haters were able to return their unwanted chocolates and swap them for Maltesers after the Christmas period.

Mars Wrigley said that in a survey of 2,000 Britons aged between 18 and 65, almost one in five (18%) people would feel irritated to find only Bounty bars left in the tub.

The 'Lonely Bounty' character appeared in scenes from a new Celebrations Christmas advert last year. Credit: PA

Meanwhile, over half (58%) of people believed it would lead to a family argument.

While 39% wanted the bars banished for good, 22% said they liked Bounty the least of all the tub’s options.

However, Mars Wrigley said it was not prepared to make a final decision yet after 18% named Bounty as their favourite.

Polling suggested it was popular with a more mature palette, with 38% of over-55s choosing it as their preferred bar.

Emily Owen, Celebrations senior brand manager, said: “Last year, we gave customers the opportunity to return their unwanted Bounty chocolates.

"Now, off the back of public demand, we’re trialling taking them out of the tub altogether.

“You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.

"And to those loyal – and secret – Bounty lovers out there, there’s still a chance they’ll make a return after the trial.”

Customers at selected Tesco Christmas Market sites will be able to exchange tubs bought in store that day for a new “No Bounty” alternative until 18 December.

The trial is rolling out across 40 Tesco Christmas Market locations, beginning at Baguley Extra in Manchester on 8 November and ending at Gallions Reach Extra in London on 18 December.

