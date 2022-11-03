Play Brightcove video

Executive Producer Olly Nash said the camp previously played host to many politicians and 'people who have had very strong views' over the years.

Matt Hancock's appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is "not a question of trying to divide camp", the show's executive producer has told ITV News.

Olly Nash said it wasn't the first time a politician or "people who have very strong views about certain things" had entered the jungle.

The former health secretary - who lost the Tory whip after signing up to the reality TV show - is joining the likes of rugby player Mike Tindall, pop star Boy George and former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood in the Australian jungle.

ITV News Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda shares an exclusive glimpse into this year's camp

Mr Nash said: “We’ve put in loads of politicians over the years, we also put in people who have had very strong views about certain things and sometimes it plays out in camp and sometimes it doesn’t.

“It’s not a question of trying to divide camp, we have never been a deliberately divisive camp. It’s up to them to come into the camp and it’s up to them if they want to leave.”

Former Conservative Party MEP and father of Boris Johnson, Stanley Johnson appeared on the show in the show's 17th series while former culture secretary Nadine Dorries was first to be voted out by the public in 2012.

She later apologised to the House of Commons over the fee she was paid for appearing in the popular programme.

Matt Hancock lost the Conservative Party whip after agreeing to appear on the challenge-filled programme set in the Australian jungle.

Matt Hancock has defended himself, saying he wants to "go to where the people are".

Celebrities including Boy George and ITV News Presenter Charlene White will enter the jungle on Sunday, November 6 for the show's 21st series, set for the 18th series in Tweed Shire, Australia.

Features of the jungle include a slightly wider set this year, a pool for a bath, and mattresses that contestants will have to earn the right to sleep on.

There is a backroom team of around 700 staff that are employed every year to ensure the show's smooth running. Around 580 of those are local Australians.

"It's great for the community and it just brings a lot of jobs to the area," says Joel, who runs the off-screen operations.