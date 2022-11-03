Network Rail has been told it must improve "poor train performance", as it was revealed train delays are getting worse.

New figures show the decline in train performance has accelerated in recent months.

Just 70.2% of passenger trains in Britain’s arrived at stations on time in September, compared with 72.6% in April, according to the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).

Network Rail said the hot weather, strikes, industrial unrest, and a lack of infrastructure reliability was to blame.

The figures were released as the UK prepares for a fresh set of train strikes in the week ahead.

Train punctuality has declined since highs recorded during the Covid lockdowns, when significantly fewer passengers were travelling.

The ORR also said the performance of freight trains is at its lowest point in the past five years.

In a letter to infrastructure management company Network Rail, it highlighted several areas for improvement:

Better track reliability in the North West and Central region

Greater resilience of overhead lines in the East

Renewal of track on the Thameslink core route that connects north and south London

Network Rail is the owner and infrastructure manager of most of the railway network in the UK Credit: PA

ORR chief executive John Larkinson said: “Passengers and freight are suffering from poor train performance, with issues extending across all of Network Rail’s regions.

“There are of course factors beyond Network Rail’s control to delivering good train performance, including further industrial action and potential extreme weather events.

“And there are areas such as trespass and theft where Network Rail has worked hard to reduce delays. But it can nevertheless do more.

“It is essential that the company now delivers on the specific interventions we have set out today.

“We will continue to scrutinise delivery and will take further action if there is insufficient progress.”

Meanwhile Network Rail said it was "working hard to make improvements".

A spokesman said: “While train performance remains well ahead of pre-Covid levels, there is no doubt that a long, hot, dry summer, accompanied by strikes, industrial unrest and a fall-off in infrastructure reliability is taking its toll.

“We recognise the issues and problems at the root of this and are working hard to make improvements and provide both our passengers and freight users a better service they can rely on."

