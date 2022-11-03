Heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to hit parts of Wales on Thursday evening, following days of flash flooding across the country.

The Met Office has warned of disruption to travel and possible damage to some homes and businesses from flooding and lightning strikes.

The Yellow weather warning is in place for areas of south Wales between 3pm and 11:59pm on Thursday 3 November.

Flood alerts also remain in place for parts of Wales - Natural Resources Wales (NRW) have three active flood alerts for the River Taff, Rivers Ebbw, Sirhowy and Lwyd, and the River Cynon.

It comes as Transport for Wales rail services between Pontypridd and Treherbert were suspended due to flooding at Trehafod.

Elsewhere, Swansea Council has cancelled its annual fireworks display on 5 November due to "safety" considerations in light of the severe weather forecast.

What to expect on Thursday 3 November

Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

Delays to train services are possible

Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

Some short term loss of power and other services is likely