Has the cost of living impacted how we date?

A rise in the cost of living on the rise doesn't appear to be prompting singles to date less to save money.

On the contrary, apps like Tinder and Hinge have recorded an increase in people using their services, and even forking out for premium subscriptions.

But dating experts have told us they have noticed some dating habits changing, in an apparent reflection of the growing financial pressures facing young people.

Tinder recorded a 7% rise in paid subscriptions globally between July and September and Match, which owns Hinge and OkCupid, says it saw sales rise to £704 in this quarter.

But when it comes to actually going on a date – are people out splashing the cash, or are they more conscious of their financial situation?

Bumble, a women-first dating app, found that the rising cost of living has led to a more ‘cash-candid’ way of dating, where people are discussing money more openly and honest with their date.

Their figures show that Gen Z and Millennials are leading the way in more cost-conscious dating. One-in-five even set themselves a budget on date spends.

A total 30% of people aged 18-34 tended to be the most conscious of their date’s budget when suggesting an activity, compared to 19% of those ages 35-54.

Hinge also found that 64% of UK daters using its services think it’s important to consider the cost of a date before deciding on that to do.

Even simple suggestions like going for a drink have become more expensive as inflation rates soar effecting places like restaurants, pubs, and bars.

Campaigners have warned that thousands of establishments could hike prices to as much as £15 a pint to cover their energy costs to keep open.

Hinge found that 30% of UK daters prefer sober dates and a quarter of their daters have suggested an alcohol free date to save money.

UK Dating Coach and content creator Jacob Lucas shares advice and tips about dating on TikTok.

He says he’s noticed more of his followers and clients asking for advice about dating when money is tight - and he tells them communication is key.

He said: "I believe the cost of living crisis has massively impacted the way that people date, from the types of dates people are choosing to go on - to the mindset people have when they are dating.

"A lot of people aren’t even dating at all anymore because they want to save money because they want to pay their electric, gas, and water bill instead of going out and meeting someone new.

"If they are going out, they’re going on cheaper dates – but some can’t even afford to do that, which is a real shame."