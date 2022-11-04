I'm a Celebrity: Charlene White reveals her nightmare challenge

Play Brightcove video

ITV News entertainment reporter Rishi Davda caught up with Charlene White before she headed into the jungle.

Charlene White says she is "excited" about heading into the jungle and doesn't fear tucking into bizarre eating challenges, as she prepares to join I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The ITV News presenter and Loose Women panellist will be appearing on the show when it returns on Sunday at 9pm on ITV.

Speaking to ITV News before she flew to Australia, White felt confident and said: "I'm really excited about the physical challenges.

"The eating challenges I'm really not fussed by at all - which people find really weird.

"It's getting shut in a coffin and surrounded by spiders, rats, maggots and snakes - that I'm going to find hard."

The 2022 contestants also include pop icon Boy George, former Lioness Jill Scott MBE, Mike Tindall MBE and others.

Former Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock will reportedly join them in the jungle - though this has not yet been officially confirmed by ITV.

So far, the celebrities have had a week of luxury isolation in Australia, but on Friday morning that came to an end as they took part in a challenge on a ledge at the top of a 300ft building.

As hosts Ant and Dec watched on, Babatunde Aléshé appeared to back out of the challenge.

Former England player Scott and journalist White stayed strong to take on the ledge.

They will now head to the jungle before the show starts this weekend.

