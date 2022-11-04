Ye - the artist formerly known as Kanye West - has said he will be swearing off alcohol, adult films, and sex for 30 days - in what he's called a "verbal fast".

In a Twitter post, the US rapper also said he will not talk to anybody within that period.

He said: "I'm taking a 30-day cleanse. A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse. In God we praise. Amen."

However, he later amending his post - adding his "cleanse" didn't include avoiding using one social media platform.

"But my Twitter still lit," he added.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, has faced backlash over recent antisemitic comments, resulting in his account on the social media giant being suspended over the past month.

But following the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, West's account has now been returned to him.

Musk previously said that the platform had restored the rapper’s account before he finalised his acquisition of the company.

West's antisemitic comments prompted several major brands including Adidas to drop him - a move that cost him his billionaire status.

He was let go by talent agency CAA and the Balenciaga fashion house.

Last week, Madame Tussauds in London also said it had moved its wax figure of West from public view and into the museum’s archive.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old's Instagram page was suspended after violating the platform’s policies.

He is no longer able to post, comment, or send direct messages during the suspension, and content was removed from the account.

West used the alternative messaging platform Parler, which he is in the process of buying, to announce he had once again been penalised on Instagram.

The rapper was criticised last month for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to the showing of his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Following the controversy, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and members of her family called for an end to the “terrible violence and hateful rhetoric” towards the Jewish community.

Other celebrities and public figures also released statements in support of the Jewish community, after demonstrators in Los Angeles unfurled banners on an overpass on Sunday, praising West for his antisemitic remarks.

