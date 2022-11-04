Twitter employees say have described suddenly finding they could no longer log into their laptops today, as billionaire owner Elon Musk's platform began mass layoffs.

The social media giant's employees in the UK and San Francisco said they were told to look out for an email today informing them whether they still had a job or not.

New owner Musk took over the social media company last week in a $44 billion deal mired by back and forth legal disputes.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO had previously referred to the platform's workforces as being "bloated," leading to fears of mass redundancies under his leadership.

Staff were sent a memo on Thursday telling them they would receive an email in their private accounts if they had been laid off, by 9am PST (4pm GMT) Friday.

Twitter has since been inundated by workers confirming they had lost their jobs - some claiming they had suddenly found themselves unceremoniously logged out of their work laptops and internal messaging systems.

London-based Twitter entertainment partnerships employee Chris Younie claimed he could not access his work email account, tweeting: “Well this isn’t looking promising. Mac wont turn on. "But so grateful this is happening at 3am. Really appreciate the thoughtfulness on the timing front guys. "Meanwhile to everyone else at Twitter, you’re the best."

Twitter employee Simon Balmain told Sky News: “Late last night we all received an email saying there is going to be a large reduction in headcount and the email stated that if we would be laid off, it would go to our personal email and if not to our work email. “And it was about an hour after that, this is in the early hours of the morning UK like 2am, that I noticed my work laptop was remotely wiped and my email access and Slack access were both revoked.

“And then I got in touch with a few colleagues, and it seemed a lot of people were seeing the same thing.”

In the United Kingdom, Twitter would be required by law to give employees notice, said Emma Bartlett, a partner specialising in employment and partnership law at CM Murray LLP.

In the case of mass firings, failure to notify the government could “have criminal penalties associated with it,’’ Bartlett said, adding that whether criminal sanctions are ever applied is another question.

A lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court in San Francisco on behalf of one employee who was laid off and three others who were locked out of their work accounts. It alleges Twitter violated the law by not providing the required notice.

An internal email sent to staff on the job cuts on Friday said the action to cut jobs was “unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward”.

There have been suggestions that as many as half of Twitter's more than 7,500 staff could be axed in what that company calls "an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path".

Musk has accused “activist groups” of “pressuring” advertisers into leaving the social media giant and causing a drop in revenue, as the company carries out sweeping job cuts to save money.

In his first tweet since the cuts began, Musk said: “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists.

“Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America.” Online safety groups and campaigners have expressed concerns about Musk’s 'free speech' ambitions to reverse permanent bans given to figures including former US president Donald Trump.

There have been reports that some brands concerned about the possibility of such figures returning are poised to pull their adverts from the site.

Advertising currently accounts for almost all of Twitter’s earnings. Musk is thought to want to drastically reduce costs at the company after completing his £39 billion takeover, and has since tweeted “we need to pay the bills somehow”. Alongside cuts to the workforce, he has proposed charging a monthly subscription fee of $8 (£7) for users who want a blue tick by their name on the platform.

He described the change as an effort to create more revenue streams and reduce Twitter's reliance on advertising - and to narrow what he described as a "lords and peasants" environment on the site.