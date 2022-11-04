Twitter worker's laptops 'wiped overnight' as Elon Musk carries out mass layoffs

Twitter employees have said they were told to look out for an email today telling them if they still had a job or not.

Elon Musk has already carried out a host of reforms since taking over the social media company last week in a $44 billion deal mired by back and forth legal disputes.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO had previously referred to the platform's workforces as being "bloated", leading to fears of mass redundancies under the billionaire's leadership.

Staff were sent a memo on Thursday telling them they would receive an email in their private accounts if they have been sacked by 9am PST (4pm GMT) Friday.

Workers have since taken to Twitter to confirm they are leaving the company, with some revealing they have been logged out of their work laptops and internal messaging systems.

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, has blamed “activist groups” of “pressuring” advertisers into leaving the site. Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

Twitter employee Simon Balmain told Sky News: “We started hearing strong rumours about layoffs a few days ago, which I’m sure everybody heard about because it leaked quite quickly to the press. “Late last night we all received an email saying there is going to be a large reduction in headcount and the email stated that if we would be laid off, it would go to our personal email and if not to our work email. “And it was about an hour after that, this is in the early hours of the morning UK like 2am, that I noticed my work laptop was remotely wiped and my email access and Slack access were both revoked. “And then I got in touch with a few colleagues, and it seemed a lot of people were seeing the same thing.” Others are using the platform to say goodbye and thank their colleagues. Chris Younie said he could not access his work email account, tweeting: “Well this isn’t looking promising”.

The speed and size of the cuts also opened Mr Musk and Twitter to lawsuits.

At least one was filed on Thursday in San Francisco alleging that the company intends to lay off more workers and has broken federal law by not providing the required notice.

An internal email sent to staff on the job cuts on Friday said the action to cut jobs was “unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward”.

There have been suggestions that as many as half of Twitter's more than 7,500 staff could be axed in what that company calls "an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path".

Mr Musk has accused “activist groups” of “pressuring” advertisers into leaving the social media giant and causing a drop in revenue, as the company carries out sweeping job cuts to save money.

In his first tweet since the cuts began, Mr Musk said: “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists. “Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America.” Online safety groups and campaigners have expressed concerns about Mr Musk’s plans to allow more free speech on the site and reverse permanent bans given to controversial figures – including former US president Donald Trump.

There have been reports that some advertisers have been concerned about the possibility of such figures returning and appearing alongside their adverts on the site. This is a worry for Mr Musk as advertising currently accounts for almost all of Twitter’s earnings. He is thought to want to drastically reduce costs at the company after completing his £39 billion takeover, and has since tweeted “we need to pay the bills somehow”. Alongside cuts to the workforce, he has proposed charging a monthly subscription fee for users to be verified on the platform in an effort to create more revenue streams and reduce the site's reliance on advertising.