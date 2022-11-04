US Powerball jackpot reaches $1.6 billion - the biggest lottery prize in history

Strong sales have boosted the US Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history.

A draw will be held on Saturday night for the prize, which hasn’t been won in more than three months.

That string of 39 consecutive draws without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at one in 292.2 million.

The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity - paid annually over 29 years.

Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s draw would be an estimated $782.4 million.

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion, won in 2016 by three players in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Powerball is played in 45 US states, as well as Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

However, five states - Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska, and Alabama - do not have a lottery.

Their reasons include: objections from conservatives, concerns about the impact on low-income families, or a desire not to compete with existing gaming operations.