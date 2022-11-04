'Very, very, very probably': Donald Trump teases 2024 run for president

Play Brightcove video

Former US president Donald Trump told his supporters he will 'very, very, very probably' run for re-election in two years time

Donald Trump has given his strongest indication yet that he will run once again for the US presidency in 2024.

Speaking at a rally in Iowa Mr Trump said he will "very, very, very probably do it again".

In recent months he has teased a renewed run for the presidency, setting up a potential rematch with his rival, US President Joe Biden.

His comments come as residents in the US prepare to vote in the midterm elections, which begin on Tuesday.

The rally he spoke at was one of four he will attend over five days to drum up support for Republican candidates.

Meanwhile, the incumbent president has conducted similar speeches for the Democrats in New Mexico and California.

Results from the midterms will help to decide the US political landscape during the next two years and, depending on the outcomes, prevent Mr Biden from being able to introduce his policies.

Pollsters are expecting the Republicans to assume control of the US House of Representatives and possibly the Senate too.

Addressing his supporters on Thursday night, Mr Trump said: "And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again.

"Get ready, that's all I'm telling you, very soon. Get ready."

He also repeated his unfounded claim that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

Were Mr Trump to run for re-election it would not be without controversy.

Last month, the 76-year-old was ordered to give testimony for his role which led up to the events of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Mr Trump is also facing an FBI investigation into his handling of classified records, which he took from the White House after leaving office.