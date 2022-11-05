A group of detainees at an immigration centre armed with “various weaponry” caused a “disturbance” during a power outage in the early hours of Saturday, the Home Office has said.

No one was injured during the incident at Harmondsworth detention centre near Heathrow Airport, but the power was still out just before 9am on Saturday, according to the department.

The Home Office said in a statement: “There has been a power outage at Harmondsworth immigration removal centre, and work is currently under way to resolve this issue.

“We are aware of a disturbance at the centre and the appropriate authorities have been notified and are on scene.

“The welfare and safety of staff and individuals detained at Harmondsworth is our key priority.”

The Metropolitan Police service and HM Prison Service are at the scene.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman, middle, is under growing pressure over the migrant crisis Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

A Home Office spokesman also told the PA news agency: “A group of detainees left their rooms and went out into the courtyard area armed with various weaponry.

“Territorial Support Police were sent to the scene, and the power is still off.”

They added that none of the detainees had left the premises.

The Home Secretary has been under fire this week as she battled to grip the migrant crisis amid threats of legal action, sexual assault allegations at a hotel housing asylum seekers and international criticism of her use of language.

Suella Braverman, who was reinstated to her ministerial post just over a week ago, arrived at the Manston migrant holding centre near Ramsgate on Thursday in a Chinook helicopter, having earlier visited Dover to view the Western Jet Foil immigration facility - – the scene of a petrol bomb attack on Sunday - and meet the Coastguard as she attempted to address her response to the crisis.

Ms Braverman has come under mounting political pressure over the illegal conditions at the site near Ramsgate, where at one point as many as 4,000 people were being detained for weeks in a site intended to hold 1,600 for a matter of days.

She dodged questions as on her visit amid concerns of rising far-right activity fuelled by the failure to control the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.

The Home Office said steps are being taken “immediately” to improve conditions at Manston, including bolstering medical facilities, supplying extra bedding and better catering as well as more activities to support migrant welfare.