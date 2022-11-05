Prince Harry's memoir and just what happened with King Charles and COP27

This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss Prince Harry's book which is due to be published in 16 languages in January. But what will be included and will it beat the screening of the upcoming Meghan and Harry docu-series?

After Liz Truss told the King he couldn’t go to COP27 climate change summit, we are told no change to King Charles’ plans now Rishi Sunak has decided he will himself attend.And the Prince of Wales announces the finalists for his second Earthshot Prize.

