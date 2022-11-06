What happens if nurses vote for strike action - and how many will take part?

Nurses from around the UK are thought to have voted in favour of strike action in a pay dispute with the government, prompting concerns about the knock-on impacts a mass walkout could have on health services.

Last month, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) balloted more than 300,000 of its members in what was the largest ever vote in the union’s 106-year history.

The final results will be announced in the coming days and union officials expect support for strike action to win through for the first time.

So, what exactly can we expect if nurses do go on strike?

What would strike action by nurses look like?

At the moment it’s not known exactly what form strike action would take, but the RCN has previously said it will involve a complete withdrawal of labour by its members.

A work-to-rule - working only the minimum contractual requirements of a person’s role - option has been ruled out by the RCN. It said this would be “industrial action short of a strike”.

Either way patients are likely to face disruption to operations and appointments.

When would nurses go on strike?

No official dates have been confirmed yet for strikes, but prospective action is expected to take place within a few weeks, possibly before Christmas.

Who could take part in the strikes?

The RCN has said on its website that anyone who is on ‘Agenda for Change’ terms by an NHS employer, with whom it is in dispute, can take part.

Would all nurses take part in the strike action?

A vote in favour of strike action does not mean every nurse has to strike, although they will have the choice to do so.

However, minimum staffing levels would be adhered to on any possible strike days and determined by the life-preserving care model.

The model ensures that emergency treatment and care still takes place and that patient lives are not put at risk.

Minimum staffing levels will be adhered to if nurses strike. Credit: PA

Could agency staff be drafted in to cover striking workers?

Agency staff have been asked by the RCN not to cover striking workers, but this doesn’t mean they can’t be used to fill vacancies.

Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden has said the government has contingency plans for dealing with any potential strike by nurses.

“We have well-oiled contingencies in place and the Department of Health is across how we would deal with a scenario like this should it arise,” he told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme.

“We will make sure we prioritise the most essential services - emergency services and so on. But of course there would be an impact as a result of a strike like that.”

How did we get here?

Nurses have been embroiled in a row with the government over pay for several months.

The RCN said analysis by London Economics has shown that pay for nurses has declined at twice the rate of the private sector in the last decade.

Nurses’ real-terms earnings have fallen by 6% compared with 3.2% for private sector employees, it was found.

What are nurses demanding from the government?

The RCN is campaigning for a pay rise of 5% above inflation, having argued this year's below-inflation pay award followed years of squeezes on nurse's salaries.

According to the union, the government’s offer left an experienced nurse more than £1,000 worse off in real terms, describing it as “a national disgrace”.