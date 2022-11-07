Camilla reveals new monogram co-designed by former monk

The Queen Consort’s new cypher has been created with the help of a former Benedictine monk who later worked in America’s silicon valley.

Queen Camilla's monogram features the letters 'CR', incorporating Her Majesty's initial 'C' and 'R' for Regina - Latin for Queen - underneath the Crown.

The cypher will feature on personal letterheads, cards and gifts.

It will also be on the cross that The Queen Consort will lay at the Field of Remembrance on Thursday.

Ewan Clayton, professor of design at the University of Sunderland, helped create the design in collaboration with the artist behind Charles’ monogram – Tim Noad, who is heraldic artist and calligrapher at the College of Arms in London.

Professor Clayton, who trained as a calligrapher, lived as a Benedictine monk at Worth Abbey in Sussex in the mid-1980s and was later hired as a consultant to work at Xerox’s Palo Alto Research Laboratory, in California’s Silicon Valley, which helped develop Ethernet and the laser printer.

The academic is a core member of staff at the Royal Drawing School, which Charles helped establish, and is a visiting lecturer in calligraphy at a number of academic institutions.

The Queen Consort's new cypher features "CR", standing for Camilla Regina. Credit: Buckingham Palace

The monogram is Camilla's personal property and was selected by Her Majesty from a series of designs.After the Queen's death, King Charles III revealed his cypher, which will feature on government buildings, post boxes, and more.

A Royal Cypher usually combines initials and a title, displaying these as standalone letters or entwined like a monogram.

