Grant Shapps took action to stop the Home Office from breaking the law at Manston processing centre, he has said, ahead of crucial COP27 talks where the migrant crisis is expected to be high on the agenda.

Rishi Sunak is expected to raise the issue of of record numbers of small boat Channel crossings with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron when the two meet for the first time at the United Nations climate change summit in Egypt on Monday.

Ahead of their meeting, Business Secretary Mr Shapps revealed that during his brief tenure as home secretary he received legal advice that the government was "in danger" of breaking the law at the overcrowded Manston migrant processing centre in Kent.

The former military base, which opened as a processing centre in February intending to hold a maximum of 1,600 people for up to 24 hours, was housing around 4,000 with some staying up to four weeks.

Mr Shapps, who spent just six days in the role after Liz Truss sacked his predecessor Home Secretary Suella Braverman before she was re-appointed by Mr Sunak hardly a week later, said he took "a series of steps" to ensure Manston was not illegally used as a detention centre.

"I received very early legal advice telling me that that centre, which is actually a processing centre at the airfield in Manston, was being used instead, or in danger of being used, as a detention centre," Mr Shapps told ITV News.

"So there were a series of steps that I took, including authorising people moving out of there, and changing the nature of the centre so that it didn't detain people in all cases in order to come within the law.

"And I noticed that my successor - and also my predecessor - as home secretary has continued the policy that I put in place."

Mr Sunak has defended his government's handling of newly arrived asylum seekers - though he admitted "not enough" claims are being processed amid the “serious and escalating problem”.

The prime minister said tackling Channel crossings was his “key priority” at COP27, insisting he would push for a new deal with France, he told The Sun.

“I have spent more time working on that in the last few days than anything else other than the autumn statement," he told the newspaper.

“We have to get a grip, do a range of things to stop it from happening, return people who shouldn’t be here in the first place."

His comments come after outbreaks of MRSA, diphtheria and scabies were reported at Manston, while young asylum seekers being held at the facility reportedly begged for help saying they feel like they're in "prison".Ms Braverman came under increasing pressure to fix the crisis as she insisted she never ignored legal advice or blocked plans to tackle overcrowding.She denied accusations she failed to book hotels, which contributed to the overcrowding at Manston, and ignored legal advice which warned migrants were being detained for unlawfully long periods.

By Friday, Downing Street said the number of people at Manston had fallen to 2,600, with 1,200 removed from the site within the previous four days.

It comes as Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said Mr Sunak is set to revive the British Bill of Rights as part of his government’s strategy to deal with the small boats crisis.

He said the legislation – giving the UK courts supremacy over the European Court of Human Rights – will return to Parliament “in the coming weeks”.

The Bill was shelved by Ms Truss when she became prime minister in September after Government sources warned it was “unlikely to progress in its current form”.

The proposed legislation is unlikely to provide a quick fix though as it is also highly controversial and the government is likely to face a tough battle – particularly in the House of Lords – to get it on to the statute book.