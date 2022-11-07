Play Brightcove video

Levi Davis' mother has told ITV News she's desperate for him to come home. Ellie Pitt reports.

The mother of missing rugby player Levi Davis has appealed for her son to come home after he was last seen in Spain nine days ago.

The 24-year-old rugby union player was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona on 29 October.

The former Bath rugby union player is also known for his television appearances and featured on ITV’s Celebrity X Factor in 2019.

Levi's mother Julie Davis said she last heard from him on the day he went missing, when he told her he was "fine" in Spain.

But when Julie could not get through to Levi on the phone several days later, she became worried.

On Monday, Julie appealed for help finding her son and told ITV News: "I wake up in the mornings thinking: 'Can this be real?'

"I'm just so concerned for him. I haven't had a chance to digest it all."

Levi is 5ft9in (176cm) and was last seen at The Old Irish Pub on Rambla dels Caputxins in Barcelona.

Julie said there were particular concerns for Levi's welfare as he had been "going through his struggles" before he went missing, after travelling to Europe to "refresh his mind".

Levi has been open about his mental health difficulties in the past.

Speaking directly to Levi, Julie said: "Levi, we really love you son.

"Please, I know you're going through your difficulties, but we are here for you and please, please get in touch.

"Please come home."

Julie is travelling to Barcelona on Wednesday to hand out leaflets and make enquiries about her son.

His former club, Bath Rugby, issued an appeal for information about the whereabouts of the winger on Sunday.

Tom Varndell, who is a former Leicester Tigers and Wasps player and friend of Levi, said on Monday that Levi's loved ones were "terrified".

Anyone with information about Levi's whereabouts should contact findlevidavis@gmail.com.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to aid the search for Levi. Julie said any money left over would be donated to missing persons charities.

