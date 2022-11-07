Olivia Attwood leaves I'm A Celebrity after undergoing 'some medical checks'

Olivia Attwood has left I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! after 24 hours of the reality TV show getting underway in Australia.

In a statement a spokesman for the show said: "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

"Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.

"She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show."

The show returned for 2022 on Sunday night with a new batch of ten celebrities entering the Australian jungle for the first time since 2019.

For the past two years I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! was shot at Gwrych Castle in North Wales, due to travel restrictions brought about by the Covid pandemic.

Love Island star Attwood was among the celebrities revealed as the public’s vote to become Jungle VIPs, but this was not as luxurious as it first appeared as they later discovered this meant "Very Isolated People".

Attwood was allowed to choose one person to join her for a meal and she picked radio DJ Chris Moyles.

The reality TV star said: "I am equal parts flattered and unnerved the public voted for me to be a VIP… I’m guessing they know more of what that entails than I do.

Becoming a Jungle VIP meant they spent their first night marooned on an island, alongside TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas and Culture Club star Boy George, before facing the first trial of the series.

Their challenge saw Attwood inserting her hand into small wall openings filled with worms, in a bid to unscrew pipe fittings inside and stop the flow of water in chambers holding Boy George and Moyles.

Attwood shot to fame in 2017 on the hit dating show Love Island, and ahead of the new series said she was looking forward to debunking the misconception that she’s “high maintenance” and cannot cope without makeup.