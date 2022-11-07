The UK has recorded the biggest monthly fall in house prices since early 2021, according to an index.

The average property's value fell by 0.4% in October, marking the third month-on-month drop seen in the past four months, Halifax said.

October's month-on-month decrease follows monthly falls of 0.1% in both July and September and a 0.3% increase in August.

Meanwhile, annual house price growth slowed to 8.3% in October, from 9.8% growth recorded in September.

Across the UK, the average house price in October was £292,598, which was the lowest figure since May this year, although typical prices remained near record highs, according to the lender.

Elsewhere, annual price growth among home movers fell to 8.9% in October, from 10.3% in September.

The price growth slowdown for first-time buyers was more notable, slowing from 10.1% in September to 7.5% in October.

Given the greater challenges for first-time buyers in deposit-raising, plus tighter requirements for higher loan-to-value mortgages, the faster slowdown in prices is not surprising, the bank said.

Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said: "Though the recent period of rapid house price inflation may now be at an end, it’s important to keep this in context, with average property prices rising more than £22,000 in the past 12 months, and by almost £60,000 [25.7%] over the last three years, which is significant.

"While a post-pandemic slowdown was expected, there’s no doubt the housing market received a significant shock as a result of the mini budget, which saw a sudden acceleration in mortgage rate increases.

"While it is likely that those rates have peaked for now - following the reversal of previously announced fiscal measures - it appears that recent events have encouraged those with existing mortgages to look at their options, and some would-be homebuyers to take a pause.

"Understandably we have also seen consumer caution grow as industry data shows mortgage approvals and demand for borrowing declining."

Last week, the Bank of England (BoE) increased the base rate to 3%, from 2.25% previously.

This was the latest in a string of base rate increases, meaning that since December last year the average monthly tracker mortgage payment will have increased by £284.17 in total, according to figures from trade association UK Finance.

Andrew Simmonds, director at Bristol-based Parker’s Estate Agents, said: "Since the summer, I’ve been telling vendors that their house is worth what it was worth 12 months ago. I’ve lost instructions because they’ve said 'nah'."

He added: "Plenty have since come back to me saying: 'You were right'."