'Blockage' rolling out energy discount vouchers to pre-payment meter customers

The government has acknowledged there is a "blockage" getting energy discount vouchers out to some of the millions of Britons who use pre-payment meters.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said the government will do "whatever is necessary" to make sure people receive the financial support they are entitled to, following reports that hundreds of thousands could be missing out.

In May, then-chancellor Rishi Sunak promised £400 to each household in Britain from October to help them with soaring energy bills.

The support will be paid out in six instalments of either £66 or £67.

Most households - who pay via direct debit - will have these sums taken off their bills automatically, but some households with pre-payment meters will need to redeem vouchers.

However, recent data showed that thousands have not been able to do so yet.

ITV’s Good Morning Britain told the work and pensions secretary that the programme has had a “huge number” of people getting in touch to say they are struggling to get their vouchers.

Mr Stride said: "Firstly… the government is very alive to the issue, and will be working with the energy companies, and are as we speak, to resolve those particular issues.”

“The most important thing, as I say, is that the government is going to be gripping this issue and doing whatever is necessary to make sure that we unblock the blockage that there is in terms of getting those vouchers out," he added.

He said he has not “personally” had conversations with the energy firms, but said: "I suspect that the BEIS department will be very much involved in those discussions with those particular businesses.”

Asked if he will have those discussions on Tuesday, he replied: “Of course I will be talking to people – there’s no question about that.”

Last week, PayPoint revealed a little over half of the 800,000 vouchers it had issued so far have not been redeemed yet.

It could mean that households with pre-payment meters, which are often more vulnerable than those that pay by direct debit, are missing out on around £27 million in support, PayPoint said.

Energy bills were capped at 34p per unit of electricity and 10.3p per unit of gas between the start of October and the end of March.

The cap was originally set to last for two years, but when he became Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said it would be reviewed and reduced in six months.

Households were still eligible for the £400 payments even after the cap.

