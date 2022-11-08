British financier Sir Evelyn de Rothschild has died “peacefully at home” at the age of 91.

Widely recognised as one of the leading philanthropists and financiers of his generation, Sir Evelyn was knighted by the Queen in 1989 for services to banking and finance.

A prominent owner-breeder, in racing circles he is best known as the owner and breeder of Crystal Ocean, who won eight times for Sir Michael Stoute before being retired at the end of 2019.

He is survived by his wife Lynn and three children Jessica, Anthony, and David, as well as two step-sons, Benjamin Forester Stein and John Forester Stein.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with great sorrow that Lady de Rothschild announces the death of her beloved husband, Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, after a short illness.

“Sir Evelyn passed away peacefully yesterday evening at his home in London with his loved ones by his side.

“The family appreciates thoughts and prayers at this very sad time.”

The King, then the Prince of Wales, with Sir Evelyn de Rothschild at Clarence House in London Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Sir Evelyn was born in London in 1931, the son of Anthony de Rothschild and Yvonne Cahen d’Anvers of the Bischoffsheim banking family.

Educated at Harrow School and the University of Cambridge, Sir Evelyn dedicated his life to his family’s bank after his father retired in 1961 and served as chief executive and chairman of the bank NM Rothschild and Sons Ltd between 1976-2003.

He was also chairman of The Economist from 1972-1989.

Under his watch, his family’s bank’s total assets grew from £40 million to £4.6 billion, and he was knighted by the Queen for services to banking and finance in 1989.

In later life Sir Evelyn turned to philanthropy, chairing the Eranda Rothschild foundation, which has donated more than £73 million to medical research, education and the arts.

Sir Evelyn De Rothschild (right) stands next to the late Queen during her visit to the Ravenswood Village, in Crowthorne, Berkshire in 2008. Credit: PA

In 2002 he also founded Elephant Family, a conservation charity, with the Rajmata of Jaipur, and the Duchess of Cornwall’s late brother Mark Shand.

Sir Evelyn was married three times, in 1966 to Jeannette Bishop, in 1973 to Victoria Schott, and in 2000 to Lynn Forester.

He had three children with Victoria, and two step-sons with Lynn.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know