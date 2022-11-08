The automotive brand Buick has had an advert promoting its latest car censored in China.

The ad has been accused of implying that China’s leader will not leave office.

The tag-line in the promotional video says: “One more day (to go) and you will be invited to sit in the chair that you won’t ever want to get down (from).”

China’s censors deemed the slogan to be directed at Chinese President Xi Jinping, who scrapped term limits in the country allowing him to assume a third term as leader of the Communist Party.

After Xi was granted his third term at last months 20th Party Congress, Beijing’s censors have cracked down on any negative commentary relating to Xi’s extended term, with labels such as ‘President for Life’ banned on Chinese social media.

Buick’s advert has since been removed from online platforms in China and a promotional event for its agency in Shanghai was reportedly cancelled because of the issue.

