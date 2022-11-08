Carry On star Leslie Phillips dies aged 98

Carry On and Harry Potter star Leslie Phillips has died at the age of 98.

Phillips made his first film appearances in the 1930s, and had an illustrious career spanning eight decades.

The veteran actor, who died on Monday, spent eight decades in the spotlight and became well known for his suggestive catchphrases which included “Ding Dong”, “Well, hello” and “I Say!”.

According to his agent Jonathan Lloyd, Phillips died "peacefully in his sleep" on Monday.

In later years, Phillips moved away from comedy and into more dramatic roles, including a Bafta-nominated turn opposite Peter O’Toole in 2006’s Venus. He also voiced the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films.

Phillips was made an OBE in the 1998 Birthday Honours and was promoted to CBE in the 2008 New Year Honours.

