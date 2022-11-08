Sir Gavin Williamson is subject to an independent investigation into whether he bullied the former Conservative chief whip, ITV News understands

Sir Gavin, who is a Cabinet Office minister, had accused Ms Morton of using the Queen's death to “punish” senior MPs who were out of favour with Liz Truss’ government.

The exchange of messages, obtained by The Sunday Times, reportedly concluded with him saying: “Well let’s see how many more times you **** us all over. There is a price for everything.

Sir Gavin, who was already facing an internal Conservative Party inquiry over the messages, is now the subject of an independent investigation by the parliamentary watchdog, an MP close to Ms Morton told ITV News.

The work and pensions secretary Mel Stride told Sky News on Tuesday: “I think the important thing we do now is not to start intervening… and opining on who’s right and wrong or what may or may not have happened, but to wait for the results of that investigation.

“And then when we have that, and any other investigation that may be triggered in the meantime, then I think we can take stock and come to a firm conclusion.”

Mr Stride said he understands that Ms Morton herself made the referral to Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme. He added that no minister is "un-sackable".

Rishi Sunak is under increasing pressure over his decision to bring his ally back into government, especially after The Guardian reported a second incendiary allegation about his conduct.

A Ministry of Defence (MoD) official told the newspaper Sir Gavin made the remarks in front of colleagues in a meeting, and on another occasion told them to “jump out of the window”.

Sir Gavin said he “strongly” rejects the allegation and insisted he has “enjoyed good working relationships” with officials.

But the allegations, including that Sir Gavin “deliberately demeaned and intimidated” the civil servant on a regular basis, have prompted growing calls for his sacking.

The prime minister is already under fire for bringing Sir Gavin back into the government when he knew he was under investigation for allegedly bullying Ms Morton.

Labour has continued to maintain the pressure on the government, with shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper on Tuesday accusing the prime minister of making “grubby political deals that aren’t in the national interest” to appoint Sir Gavin and Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Rishi Sunak is under pressure over his decision to appoint Sir Gavin to a government role.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “The Cabinet Office has not received notice of any formal complaints about Gavin Williamson’s behaviour from his time at the Ministry of Defence or any other department.”

Sir Gavin, who was knighted by Boris Johnson earlier this year, was sacked first by Theresa May as defence secretary for leaking details of a National Security Council meeting, and then by Mr Johnson as education secretary over the Covid-19 A-levels debacle.

However, he was regarded as a key figure in Mr Sunak’s campaign over the summer during his campaign to become party leader.