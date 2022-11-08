Matt Hancock set to enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle on tonight's show

Matt Hancock will enter the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle and join the original contestants in the camp on Tuesday evening, it has been confirmed.

Co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are expected to the tease the former health secretary's appearance during the show on Tuesday.

The pair have heavily hinted at Mr Hancock and another contestant's arrival since the show's opening episode, saying they will be “rolling out the welcome 'mat' for them soon”.

Mr Hancock faced heavy criticism when it was announced he was going on the show from across the political divide, but he defended his decision saying he wanted to "go where the people are" rather than "sit in ivory towers in Westminster".

Mr Hancock had the Tory whip suspended after he signed up to the show, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying he was "very disappointed" in the former health secretary.

The West Suffolk MP has been in isolation since touching down in Brisbane last week where he was allowed his phone and laptop so he could continue working and stay in touch with constituents.

Seann Walsh is also expected to join the campsite shortly Credit: Matt Crossick/PA

Comedian Seann Walsh, who has been widely reported as the second surprise entry, is also expected to join the campsite shortly, according to the MailOnline.

It comes after former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw from the ITV show on “medical grounds” after just one day in the jungle. The 31-year-old has been told by the programme’s medical team that it was not safe for her to return to camp, ITV said.

Ms Attwood said “heartbroken is an understatement” at her early exit.

Ahead of Tuesday’s show, ITV shared a preview of comedian Babatúndé Aléshé facing his fear of heights for a second time after withdrawing from the skyscraper challenge in the launch episode.

The stand-up is seen being challenged to collect nine stars in 10 minutes by navigating around a spinning metal structure hanging in the air in the pouring rain.

Smiling broadly, Mr Donnelly tells him: “I am sorry to say it is starting to pour down but it is still safe. It will just make things a little harder.”

During the launch episode on Sunday, Ms Attwood was selected by the public to become a Jungle VIP – a Very Isolated Person – alongside radio DJ Chris Moyles, TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas and Culture Club star Boy George.

The show has returned to the Australian jungle for the first time since 2019 after the show was shot at Gwrych Castle in North Wales for the past two years due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

McPartlin and Donnelly confirmed on Sunday there will be two extra arrivals to the camp shortly, including Hancock, joking they will be “rolling out the welcome mat for them soon”.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.