Powerball winner scoops record $2 billion jackpot in American lottery

One lucky Powerball player in the US scooped a record $2.04 billion jackpot (£1.7 billion) in the US lottery.

The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.

The lucky ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles.

The draw was due to take place on Monday, but was delayed by nearly ten hours over an issue processing sales.

The jackpot was initially reported as an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday, but the prize was increased to $2.04 billion on Tuesday morning after updated calculations.

People pictured standing in line to buy Powerball lottery tickets in Los Angeles on Monday Credit: AP

The $2.04 billion prize can be doled out over the course of 29 years if the winner chooses this option. But most winners instead opt for cash, which could equate to $997.6 million.

The jackpot was won after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize, with the odds of hitting the jackpot standing at one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 of the US states, as well as Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.

