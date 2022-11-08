Sir Gavin Williamson resigns from government amid bullying allegations

Sir Gavin Williamson has quit his role as a cabinet minister amid bullying allegations.

In his resignation letter Mr Williamson "refuted" the allegations that had been made against him and stated that he would "comply fully" with the investigation process.

He stated the allegations against him were “becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing”.

On Tuesday, former deputy chief whip Anne Milton accused Sir Gavin of seeking to use an MP’s financial difficulties as leverage against them and sending an expletive-laden email about a female civil servant.

Ms Milton, who was deputy chief whip from May 2015 to June 2017, described his behaviour as “unethical and immoral”, claiming: “I think he feels that he’s Francis Urquhart from House Of Cards.”

It follows earlier claims that Sir Gavin told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat”, while the Tory party and Parliament’s bullying watchdog are looking into allegations made by former chief whip Wendy Morton.

More follows....