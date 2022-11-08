Tube strikes to go ahead after union talks with TfL bosses stall

A strike by London Underground workers will go ahead on Thursday after talks failed to resolve a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the RMT union announced.

The rail union asked TfL to pause job cuts and pension changes in a bid to give both sides space to negotiate a suitable settlement.

However, RMT chiefs have claimed that Tube bosses refused the terms that had been put to them. Instead electing to go ahead with plans and forcing the union to retaliate with strike action.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: "TfL have missed a golden opportunity to make progress in these negotiations and avoid strike action on Thursday.

"Our members are resolute in their determination to see a just settlement to this jobs and pensions dispute.

"And they will continue their industrial campaign for as long as it takes.

"TfL need to start making compromises and work with the union to reach a deal that works for staff and avoids further disruption to the lives of passengers."

Credit: PA

Glynn Barton, TfL's Chief Operating Officer, said: “I would like to apologise to our customers for any disruption caused by Thursday’s industrial action.

"We met with the RMT and Unite this week to urge them to call off this Tube strike as no proposals to change pensions or conditions have been made.

"Unfortunately, no agreement could be reached but we remain open for discussions as there is still time for the unions to call off this action.

"Customers should check before they travel on Thursday and we are advising them to expect very limited or no service on the Tube. London Overground, the Elizabeth line and DLR services may be subject to last minute changes, including non-stopping at some stations shared with London Underground. London Trams will also be running a reduced timetable.”

TfL have stated that the recent funding agreement with government required it to develop options around pensions and if any change has to be progressed then this would require appropriate consultation and further work before any decisions can be made.

Travel Advice

Thursday 10 November:

TfL is advising customers to avoid travelling on the Tube as limited or no service is expected.

London Overground and DLR services will operate, however they may be subject to last minute changes, including non-stopping at some stations shared with London Underground.

London Trams will be running a reduced timetable.

All other services on the TfL network, including the Elizabeth line and buses, are expected to run but may be extremely busy. Customers should check before they travel.

Friday 11 November:

Disruption from the previous day’s strikes will continue to affect customers into the morning of Friday 11 November, with affected services expected to return to a normal service by mid-morning. Customers are encouraged to check before they travel.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.