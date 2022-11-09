Biden says Democrats had strong midterm elections despite voter frustration

US President Joe Biden said the Democrats have had a strong midterm election, but says he "gets" voter frustration.

Speaking on Wednesday night, the Democratic president took a celebratory tone as he said this is a "good day for America", as the predicted red wave "didn't happen."

He stated that "democracy has been tested in recent years" but the "American people have spoken", with very little interference in the voting - before announcing his intention to run for the presidency again in 2024.

It comes as former president Donald Trump reportedly prepares to announce his own campaign for the White House later this week.

Republicans have been closing in on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinges on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races.

The midterm election defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.

President Biden admitted that people want him to work on lowering inflation, rising costs and improving public safety.

He added that regardless of the results, he is "prepared" to work with Republicans.

In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas to Rhode Island, while many in states like New York and California had not been called.

But Republicans notched several important victories in their bid to get to the 218 seats needed to reclaim the House majority.

Control of Congress will be a key factor in determining the future of Biden’s agenda and serve as a referendum on his administration as the nation reels from record-high inflation and concerns over the direction of the country.

A Republican House majority would likely trigger a spate of investigations into Biden and his family, while a GOP Senate takeover would hobble the president’s ability to make judicial appointments.

Credit: AP

Democratic candidates who prioritised protected abortion rights - after the Supreme Court's decision overturned the landmark Roe V Wade court decision - performed well.

The party won governors’ races in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania - battlegrounds critical to Biden’s 2020 win over Donald Trump.

But Republicans held on to governors’ mansions in Florida, Texas and Georgia, another battleground state Biden narrowly won two years ago.

Even if the GOP ultimately wins the House, it won't be by a margin as large as during other midterm cycles.

Democrats gained a net of 41 House seats under Trump in 2018, President Barack Obama saw the GOP gain 63 gain in 2010 and Republicans gained 54 seats in 1994, during the Bill Clinton administration.

A small majority in the House would pose a great challenge for the GOP.

Though neither party had yet secured a majority in either congressional chamber, the midterms - on track to be the most expensive ever - didn't feature a strong republican surge, uplifting for Democrats who had braced for sweeping losses. That raised questions about how big the Republicans could hope their possible majority might be.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.