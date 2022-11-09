Play Brightcove video

Watch a teaser clip of Matt Hancock's debut Bushtucker Trial on ITV's I'm a Celebrity

The first glimpse of Matt Hancock taking part in an I'm a Celebrity trial has been revealed.

The MP's debut Bushtucker Trial captures him screeching and sludging through a muddy cave as creepy crawlies are let loose on his back.

Hancock is joined by fellow latecomer comedian Seann Walsh as he takes part in the 'Beastly Burrow' challenge.

Mr Hancock leads the way as he crawls on his hands and knees through a muddy, pitch black tunnel, while trying to feel through sludge and bugs to make it out the other side of the challenge.

Walsh can be heard shouting "wait for me" as the pair shout to one another to navigate through the grim tunnel as Ant and Dec struggle to stifle their laughs.

The former health secretary’s arrival in the Australian jungle was teased during Tuesday evening’s episode of the hit ITV reality show.

Speaking in a video clip played at the end of the show the West Suffolk MP said: “When I’m in camp, people will just see the real me. Survival in the jungle is a good metaphor for the world I work in.

“People will see me warts and all. See the human side of the guy behind the podium.

“I don’t think I’ve got any fears or phobias, but I’m about to find out.”Watch I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 tonight, Wednesday 9 November at 9pm on ITV.