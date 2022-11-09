Matt Hancock grilled by fellow I'm a Celebrity contestants as he enters jungle

Matt Hancock was grilled by fellow campmates about why he entered I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! after his first Bushtucker Trial.

After the former health secretary said he had entered the jungle to show politicians are human beings, ITV News Presenter Charlene White responded to say going on a reality TV series was not the way to show it.

It comes as West Suffolk MP failed to impress the other celebrities in the Beastly Burrows challenge in Wednesday's episode with the other late arrival, comedian Seann Walsh.

Culture Club frontman Boy George told the former health secretary "you're really going to get it", while radio legend Chris Moyles told other contestants that Mr Hancock had "taken a few weeks off his job" and "should be at work."

At the end of the episode, hosts Ant and Dec confirmed Mr Hancock had been voted to do the next Bushtucker Trial - 'Tentacles of Terror' - by the public.

ITV News Presenter Charlene White quizzed Mr Hancock about why he entered the jungle.

In the lookout Charlene asked the MP: “So why did you do it?”

He responded: “Because there’s, honest truth, is because there’s so few ways in which politicians can show that we’re human beings, so I just thought it would be good to do that."

Charlene asked: “So you kind of want people to see you for you?”

Matt admitted: “I hope so. If I can use this to sort of peel myself back a bit and just be me, it’s better.”

Charlene replied: “But I can imagine it would not have gone down well at all at home? You have to expect that. Because Parliament is still sitting, we’re not in recess, you know…”

Matt said: “But I genuinely think that because we’ve now got sort of stability that is…”

Charlene stated: “We’ve had stability for all of five minutes Matt.”

Matt replied: “Rishi’s great, he’ll be fine.”

Charlene said: “But you can understand if people aren’t very happy at home about it?”

Matt said: “I understand that. Of course I get that, right. But I also just think that sometimes you’ve got to do things differently.”

Charlene said: “I’m not sure going on I’m A Celebrity is the way to do it but you’re doing you and it’s a decision you’ve made and honestly it will be fascinating just to see.”

Sue Cleaver said it was a "very strange situation" with Mr Hancock's arrival in the camp.

Charlene told cameras: “Politicians do tend to use that line, ‘I feel as though the public need to know the real me’. I’m not necessarily sure a reality TV show is the way to do that.

"Matt has a tough hill to climb, but he's put himself on that hill and for me as a journalist, I have to ask him why."

Afterwards, Chris Moyles said to Charlene: "He’s taken a few weeks off his job" and asked: "What about his constituents?"

Speaking to cameras, Moyles said: "I can't help but think 'you should be at work.'"

While the celebrities were cooking their evening meal, some contestants said there was "tension" as a result of Mr Hancock's arrival in the camp.

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s episode, Hancock and Walsh discovered they would be undercover moles in the main camp and were given a series of secret missions to undertake to earn the campmates their luxury items.

Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver appeared disappointed when Mr Hancock confirmed the pair had earned six of the 11 stars available.

Comedian Babatunde Aleshe, who completed a solo task on the previous episode and gained all nine stars on offer, added: “I got a full house so… you guys got a lot to live up to.”

After his surprise arrival, the campmates began to banter with Mr Hancock, who had the Conservative Party whip removed after announcing his plans to join the show, and questioned him over his political decisions.

Culture Club frontman Boy George told him: “You’re really going to get it. You’re really going to get it."

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV on Thursday at 9pm.

