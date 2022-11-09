Play Brightcove video

One in six adults in the UK have some form of hearing loss - but new research shows the vast majority have not taken any action in relation to their hearing

Have you ever smiled and nodded along to a conversation you've struggled to hear?

Or maybe you've found it difficult to follow conversations in noisy surroundings, like in a busy restaurant or at a party?

Yet the vast majority don't do anything about it and instead struggle on.

This is despite experts saying getting a hearing check should feel as normal as having your eyesight or teeth checked.

83% have never taken any action in relation to their hearing

Now, audiologists like Crystal Rolfe, who is Associate Director for Health at the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID), are warning there could be serious impacts on mental health as a result of putting off getting a hearing check.

"We know that if you don't treat hearing loss, you can become socially isolated, develop depression, and it makes you up to five times more likely to develop dementia. There's a really quick, easy solution, which is get your hearing checked," Rolfe said.

Audiologist Crystal Rolfe wants more people to check their hearing Credit: ITV News

Checking your hearing can easily be done at home using an online hearing check tool. The RNID have one that only takes three minutes. All you need is a quiet room, a laptop or mobile, and some headphones.

It's a common misconception that only older people need to look after their hearing, as hearing loss can affect anyone at any age.

So, the next time you book in with the dentist or optician, don't forget about your ears too.

