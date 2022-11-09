NHS nurses union announce first ever UK-wide strike

NHS nurses are to strike over pay after members of the union representing close to half a million nurses across the UK were balloted.

More than 300,000 members were urged by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) to vote for strike action in the union’s biggest strike ballot.

The walkout is the first UK-wide strike action in the RCN's 106-year history.The results of the ballot come amid a growing threat of strikes across the health service.

Health workers in other unions, including ambulance staff, hospital porters and cleaners, are also voting on industrial action over pay.

A vote in favour of strike action does not mean every nurse has to strike, although they will have the choice to do so.

However, minimum staffing levels would be adhered to on strike days and determined by the life-preserving care model.

The model ensures that emergency treatment and care still takes place and that patient lives are not put at risk.

Minimum staffing levels will be adhered to if nurses strike. Credit: PA

The government have said it has contingency plans for dealing with any industrial action by nurses.

Ahead of the announcement, Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden said in the event of industrial action, the NHS would prioritise the most essential services – although he acknowledged that it would have an impact on other activity.

"I would continue to urge nurses and others to resist going out on strike even if they have voted to do so. We have already agreed quite considerable support for nurses," Mr Dowden told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme.He continued: “Of course, if you are in the situation where you have a large number of nurses going out on strike, of course that is going to have an impact for example on some elective surgery and other activities.”

Nurses’ real-terms earnings have fallen by 6% compared with 3.2% for private sector employees, analysis by London Economics found.RCN General Secretary and Chief Executive Pat Cullen said: “Anger has become action – our members are saying enough is enough. The voice of nursing in the UK is strong and I will make sure it is heard. Our members will no longer tolerate a financial knife-edge at home and a raw deal at work. “Ministers must look in the mirror and ask how long they will put nursing staff through this. While we plan our strike action, next week’s Budget is the UK government’s opportunity to signal a new direction with serious investment. Across the country, politicians have the power to stop this now and at any point. “This action will be as much for patients as it is for nurses. Standards are falling too low and we have strong public backing for our campaign to raise them. This winter, we are asking the public to show nursing staff you are with us.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We value the hard work of NHS staff including nurses, and are working hard to support them – including by giving over one million NHS workers a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year as recommended by the independent NHS Pay Review Body, on top of 3% last year when pay was frozen in the wider public sector.

“Industrial action is a matter for unions, and we urge them to carefully consider the potential impacts on patients.”

Downing Street said strike action was “deeply regrettable”.

Speaking before the industrial action had been announced, the prime minister's official spokesperson said: “We hugely value the hard work and dedication of our nurses, but it is deeply regrettable that some union members are considering this action.

“These are challenging times for everyone.

“I think you’ll know the RCN are asking for 17% pay rise. To deliver that for all staff … that would cost £9 billion.

“In the current climate that is simply not deliverable.”

