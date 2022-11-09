Actor Sean Penn, who is making a documentary about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has loaned one of his two Oscars to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Penn, who was visiting Ukraine for the third time since Russia first invaded the country in February, told the Ukrainian president to "bring it back to Malibu" once Kyiv has won the war.

On Wednesday, President Zelenskyy tweeted that the Oscar was "a symbol of faith in the victory of our country".

Penn, who has been involved in numerous international humanitarian and anti-war efforts over the years, told President Zelenskyy that every time he leaves Ukraine "I feel like a traitor".

"But if I know this is here with you then I will feel better and stronger for the fights," Penn said.

President Zelenskyy at first seemed to hesitate accepting the statue, before quipping: "We have to win, quick."

It wasn’t clear when the encounter occurred or which Oscar the actor left behind. The 62-year-old has won two best actor Academy Awards, in 2003 for Mystic River and in 2008 for Milk.

Penn was one of the first people who visited Ukraine after Russian troops moved into the country, and he has been working on a documentary about the invasion.

During their meeting, President Zelenskyy presented Penn with an award, the Ukrainian Order of Merit - which is given to citizens for outstanding achievements in economics, science, culture, or military or political activity.

Established by former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma in 1996, the award’s past recipients include Ukrainian academics and writers, as well as Soviet-era military commanders.

In a video released by President Zelenksyy's office, Penn and Zelenskyy can be seen walking around Kyiv.

The duo eventually arrive at Constitution Square, across from the Ukrainian parliament building and presidential palace, where there is a "Walk of the Brave" - a walkway lined with plaques honouring world leaders who have shown solidarity with Ukraine.

Inaugurated in August, the walkway features a square plaque laid in the ground engraved with Penn’s name and the date February 24, 2022 - the start of the invasion.

Pointing to the plaque, Penn told President Zelenskyy that there were three places in the world that were the source of his pride: "The place where my daughter was born, the place where my son was born and this. Thank you."