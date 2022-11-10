David Bailey to sell rare celebrity polaroid collection in 'lucky dip'

David Bailey is to offer up his collection of rare and world-famous celebrity polaroids to the general public in a pay-to-enter lucky dip sale.

Princess Diana and Cara Delevingne are among the stars captured by the British photographer in the glossy three-by-four-inch frames.

The polaroids are part of an exhibition called Bailey: Vision and Sound.

Anyone can pay to enter the one-off draw for £1,200 per picture and, in return, will receive a randomly selected polaroid and certificate of authenticity.

Each photo is also sealed in an individual envelope, which will be signed by Bailey on the reverse.

Orders can either be submitted in person at the Dellasposa Gallery, London, or online.

The lucky dip has been described as a "rare opportunity" to own a work by Bailey, who is regarded a world-leading portrait photographer.

Instant polaroid photography grew in popularity in the 1950s, allowing Bailey the opportunity to photograph the various celebrities he worked with.

Unlike other forms of photography, polaroids produce a unique print which cannot be conventionally duplicated on film, since the cameras produce final positive images and not negatives.

Other artists who had a noted affection for polaroid collections included Andy Warhol, David Hockney, Ansel Adams and Robert Rauschenberg.

