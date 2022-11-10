Play Brightcove video

Watch a teaser of Matt Hancock taking on his latest Bushtucker Trial

Matt Hancock has been forced to face his second Bushtucker Trial barely 48 hours after he arrived at the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! camp.

The former health secretary, who appeared on screen for the first time in the ITV show on Wednesday night, was chosen by the public to do Thursday’s 'Tentacles of Terror'.

A clip of the latest nail-biting challenge shows the 44-year-old MP desperately trying to grab golden stars for his camp while avoiding being swiped and pinched by the pincers of crayfish.

Presenters Declan Donnelly and Ant McPartlin watch as Hancock tackles the trial, with Donnelly commenting: “You’ve got to hold your breath for a long time…”

He later adds: “Good going this, down we go again, your air hole gets smaller…”, to which McPartlin asks: “What did you call him?”

Donnelly replies jokingly: “Air hole…”

It is the second testing challenge the ex-health secretary has been put through, after he was captured screeching and sludging through a dark burrow with comedian Seann Walsh, as creepy crawlies were poured onto their backs.

Walsh, who made headlines in 2018 when he was pictured kissing his married Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones, doubled over in fits of laughter after meeting Hancock in the jungle.

The MP joined the cast of the reality show on Wednesday after facing heavy backlash from fellow Tories, opposition MPs and members of the public, with many saying he should be focusing on his West Suffolk constituents.

Tory MP Chris Heaton-Harris said he hasn't watched Mr Hancock in the jungle yet - but said Westminster colleagues have downloaded an app to vote in the show.

'A whole host of people - in a building not too far away - in the House of Commons and the House of Lords have downloaded an for the first time ever so they can vote'

Play Brightcove video

He told ITV News: "A whole host of people - in a building not too far away - in the House of Commons and the House of Lords have downloaded an for the first time ever so they can vote."

"I don't think he should be in the jungle. I think he should be here. Politicians demonstrate by helping their constituents and debating in Parliament... He's made the wrong choice."

And the reaction from Mr Hancock's jungle campmates was no different. The MP was met with a mixture of shock, incredulity and uncontrollable laughter from his campmates before he was grilled by campmates.

The former health secretary said he had entered the jungle to show politicians are human beings - but ITV News Presenter Charlene White responded to say going on a reality TV series was not the way to show it.

'We've had stability for all of five minutes Matt'

Play Brightcove video

Culture Club frontman Boy George told the former health secretary "you're really going to get it", while radio legend Chris Moyles told other contestants that Mr Hancock had "taken a few weeks off his job" and "should be at work."

That episode drew in an average of 7.9 million viewers, up on last year’s equivalent episode by 2.1 million, according to overnight figures from ITV.

Watch I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 tonight, Thursday 10 November at 9pm on ITV.