KFC Kristallnacht promotion was due to 'system error'

KFC has apologised after an app notification urged customers in Germany to commemorate Kristallnacht with crispy chicken.

The notification sent to phones with the KFC Germany app on Wednesday said: "Commemoration of the Kristallnacht - Treat yourself to more tender cheese with the crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!"

Kristallnacht - or The Night of Broken Glass - led to the start of the Holocaust, after violent anti-Jewish demonstrations broke out across Germany, Austria and Czechoslovakia.

On 9 November, 1938, violent groups destroyed hundreds of synagogues and Jewish businesses and at least 91 Jews were murdered.

30,000 Jewish men are estimated to have been arrested and sent to concentration camps, as Nazi officials blamed Jewish people for the riots.

Many historians highlight Kristallnacht as the start of the Holocaust. Credit: Bundesarchiv, Bild, via Wikimedia Commons.

An hour after the promotional message was sent, a second notification read: "Sorry we made an error.

"Due to an error in our system, we sent an incorrect and inappropriate message through our app.

"We are very sorry, we will check our internal processes immediately so that this does not happen again.

"Please excuse this error."

The initial message was criticised by Jewish groups as "absolutely hideous."Daniel Sugarman, Director of Public Affairs for the Board of Deputies of British Jews, tweeted: "KFC Germany reportedly sent out a push notification offering customers special chicken deals for Kristallnacht, before sending out another message apologising.

"Absolutely hideous."

Dalia Grinfeld, Associate Director of European Affairs at the Jewish Anti-Defamation League, tweeted: "How wrong can you actually be on Kristallnacht, KFC Germany?!

"Shame on you!"

In a statement, a KFC spokesperson said: "On November 9, an automated push notification was accidently issued to KFC app users in Germany that contained an obviously unplanned, insensitive and unacceptable message and for this we sincerely apologise."

They added it was due to a semi-automated system which is linked to calendars of national observations.

"In this instance, our internal review process was not properly followed, resulting in a non-approved notification being shared", the statement said.

"We have suspended app communications while we examine our current process to ensure such an issue does not occur again.

"We understand and respect the gravity and history of this day, and remain committed to equity, inclusion and belonging for all."

Germans now commemorate Kristallnacht on 9 November each year, reflecting on the riots and the Nazis' murder of over six million Jewish people.

