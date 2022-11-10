Levi Davis' mother travels to Barcelona to search for her missing son

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Reporter Ellie Pitt speaks to Julie Davis - who is searching for her missing son Levi in Spain.

“The longer the day's going on, the harder it’s getting.”

Julie Davis is retracing her missing son’s steps and we’ve been invited to join her search.

Levi Davis is a rugby player who hadn’t been playing recently because of a knee injury.

Last month he decided to visit a friend in Ibiza, but left suddenly for mainland Spain. Levi was last seen on Saturday 29 October leaving the Old Irish Pub on La Rambla.

Today, his mother Julie arrived in Barcelona to try to find him.

Julie Davis spoke to ITV News' Ellie Pitt about the progress in the search for her son. Credit: ITV News

“I have the odd bouts of, and I don’t want to say it, that he’s dead but I don’t want to go there because I want to remain positive that I will find him.

"It’s hard, I kind of have my ups and downs... when I have the quiet moments that’s when I just get a bit floods of tears,” she told me.

As we drove across the city to the British Consulate, she told me she was hopeful, even of bumping into him and bringing him home.

But three hours later as she left talks with diplomats and the police she was tearful.

“The longer the day’s going on the harder it’s getting, I can only but pray that he will come home.”

A significant part of Julie and her family’s concern is because of Levi’s state of mind when he went missing. She says he is vulnerable and worries his mental health has taken a downward turn.

This is a mother holding on to her faith in a city she’s come to in search of answers - but is yet to find.

Mental health helplines Resources Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org

Papyrus offers support for children and young people under the age of 35 over the phone on 0800 068 41 41 between 9am and midnight every day of the year. If you would rather text you can do so on 07786 209697 or send an email to pat@papyrus-uk.org

Mind also offers mental health support between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday. You can call them on 0300 123 3393 or text them on 86463. There is also lots of information available on their website.

