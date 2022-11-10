Matt Hancock said there was "no excuse" for breaking Covid social distancing rules by having an affair when he was health secretary, but insisted he "fell in love".

The West Suffolk MP was asked about his resignation as health secretary by his fellow campmates on Thursday's episode of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Mr Hancock quit his role in government after CCTV footage was leaked proving an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo.

He has since faced public and political backlash for going on the ITV reality show, including having the Conservative whip removed.

Speaking to comedian Babatunde Aleshe, Hancock discussed how his life had changed after his affair became public. “It was really tough,” he said. “I messed up and I fessed up. I resigned and it’s no excuse but I fell in love, right? That also had a lot of other consequences obviously.” Asked whether he was still with Ms Coladangelo, he replied: “With Gina? Yeah very much so, yeah, totally. “That’ll be the best thing about being kicked out, seeing her on the bridge.”

TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas told him as they did chores around the camp: “I want to say this morning as I don’t like to leave things in…

“A lot of things that happened with you during the times, which does make it difficult because people are angry and upset – emotions are running high.

“We are not going to ever exclude anyone. We want to make sure that everyone’s a family, but if it does feel tough for the first few days, I’m sure you understand why.”

Hancock replied: “That’s very good of you to say that.”

Douglas continued: “It was hard. A lot of people had difficult times.

“And then to see that people that had kind of set the rules had then broken them, I think was a big slap in the face for everyone.”

Hancock replied: “Look, I know how people felt. That’s why I resigned, right? I know how people felt and so good on you for saying that, thank you.”

Later in the Bush Telegraph, he added: “Scarlette was very open and also very thoughtful and that’s really what it’s all about.

“Being able to talk about things, whether they’re things you’re proud of, or things you’re not proud of.”

On Thursday night's episode, Mr Hancock completed his second consecutive Bushtucker Trial, Tentacles of Terror, as he collected all 11 stars available while trapped inside a octopus-shaped cage full of underwater critters.

As Hancock made his way back to the camp after the challenge, comedian Walsh and soap star Sue Cleaver discussed his decision to enter the Australian jungle.

Defending the former health secretary, Walsh said: “That man will have a very different account of what he did to what we all think happened and there will be reasons.

“I’m not justifying anything that that guy did or certainly what that government… the decisions they’ve made, but **** being in his job when that was going on.”

Cleaver replied: “I totally, totally agree with you, but the choice after everything that happened and the impact on everybody at home and families and people in homes to make a choice to come into I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! does not sit well with me.

“He’s got constituents back at home, he’s a serving member of Parliament.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said on Thursday that Hancock should “voluntarily leave” the jungle and return to Parliament.

Taking questions on BBC Radio Humberside, Sir Keir said his decision to enter the show was “wrong”.

“He should get back to Westminster, he should get back to Parliament and do his job,” he said.

At the end of the episode he found out he would take part in another Bushtucker Trial on Friday alongside Boy George at 'La Cucaracha Cafe'.

It comes after the Northern Ireland Secretary earlier suggested “quite a lot of people” in the House of Commons and House of Lords have downloaded “a certain app” so they can vote for the MP to do trials.

Speaking to Kay Burley on Sky News, Chris Heaton-Harris said: “He should be here with us voting and debating in Parliament.” He added: “So, I know the format of the show. I do believe there’s quite a lot of people in a building not too far away from here, the House of Commons and the House of Lords, who’ve downloaded a certain app so they can vote. I’m not sure if that’s a good thing. “I read this morning what he said about how he wants to prove that all MPs are human, and that’s actually, you know, that is true. All MPs are human, but I think we do that every day in our constituencies and what we do in Parliament.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV on Friday at 9pm.

