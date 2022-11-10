Number of people waiting for NHS hospital treatment in England reaches new high

The waiting list for NHS treatment has hit an all-time high, while a record number of people waited more than 12 hours from a decision to admit them in A&E to getting a bed, new figures show.

The latest round of NHS England figures lay bare the crisis in the health service, recording a total 7.1 million people waiting to start treatment at the end of September, up from 7 million in August.

The waiting list has reached its highest number since records began in August 2007, NHS England said.

Meanwhile, 401,537 people have been waiting longer than a year to start hospital treatment, up from 387,257 at the end of August and equivalent to around one in 18 people on the entire waiting list.

The number of people waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments in England from a decision to admit to actually being admitted has also risen to a new record high, figures show.

They reveal that 43,792 people waited longer than 12 hours in October, up 34% from 32,776 in September and the highest number in records going back to August 2010. The number waiting at least four hours from the decision to admit to admission also reached a new peak of 150,922 in October, up from 131,861 the previous month.

The data suggests the health service is struggling to keep up with demand, with people facing long waits for key tests, some cancer checks, and routine and emergency care.

The government and NHS England have set the ambition of eliminating all waits of more than a year by March 2025.

Some of the other newly released figures from NHS England on the state of the health service:

Some 2,239 people in England had been waiting more than two years to start routine hospital treatment at the end of September. This is down slightly from 2,646 at the end of August, while the number peaked at 23,778 in January 2022.

The average response time in October for ambulances in England outside London dealing with the most urgent incidents, defined as calls from people with life-threatening illnesses or injuries, was nine minutes and 56 seconds.

Ambulances in England outside London took an average of one hour, one minute and 19 seconds in October to respond to emergency calls such as burns, epilepsy and strokes – well above the target of 18 minutes.

The newly released figures came after it was announced by the Royal College of Nursing on Wednesday that its members in the majority of NHS employers across the UK had backed industrial action.

The historic walkout over pay will involve RCN members in more than half of hospitals and community teams, but emergency care will still be staffed.

It comes amid fears that a combination of flu and Covid on top of an already stretched service could make the winter one of the toughest the health and care sector has ever faced.

