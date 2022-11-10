Nurses feel 'humiliated' going to foodbanks after shifts, strike leader says

A nurses union leader has warned that the NHS will not be "fit for purpose" if the "crisis in nursing" which has led to historic industrial action is not urgently addressed.

Royal College of Nursing (RCN) General Secretary Pat Cullen said that "we have pushed nurses to the brink", as she described how some low-paid workers felt humiliated for having to pick up food parcels at foodbanks after long and gruelling shifts.

Calling the strike over pay a "defining moment" in the nursing profession, the union boss said that patients and the general public "deserve better".

"They have turned their anger into action on behalf of their patients," she told ITV's Good Morning Britain on Thursday.

'We are not going to have a health service that is fit for purpose,' Ms Cullen said

"If we do not address the crisis in nursing, and if we don't address it through treating them decently with a proper pay wage, that they can look after their families and stop living on a knife-edge at home, and then when they come into work and having to worry about looking after their patients, then we are not going to have a health service that is fit for purpose and our patients are not going to be treated properly," she added.

She said the reasons why many patients are on long waiting lists is because the nursing workforce has been "depleted" year on year, with 47,000 vacant nursing posts in England alone.

During industrial action, the health service will turn its attention to treating emergency patients in a “life-preserving care model”, with sources saying some hospitals on strike days will have staffing levels similar to those over Christmas.

Some of the most serious cancer cases could still be treated, while urgent diagnostic procedures and assessments will be staffed if they are needed to gather data on potentially life-threatening conditions or those that could lead to permanent disability.

Ms Cullen confirmed that maternity services will not be affected by the action.

While urgent and emergency care will also be protected, the strikes will impact on routine services, such as planned operations, including knee and hip replacements, district nursing and mental health care.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents most NHS organisations, told BBC Breakfast there are national and regional plans to minimise the impact on patients.

But he admitted that some operations and appointments will have to be cancelled or postponed.

Mr Taylor said: “Clearly industrial action is a challenge for the health service and NHS leaders.

“We’re already coping with the gap that exists between the demand that is currently on the health service from the public. We’ve got to meet that demand, and we all know that we are heading into what already is a very difficult winter.

“Then we add industrial action into that and it’s going to be an extremely difficult job.

“The priority will be to try to minimise patient harm.”

Minimum staffing levels will be adhered to when nurses strike. Credit: PA

Mr Taylor added that RCN has promised to maintain emergency and critical care “but there will be an impact if there is industrial action in terms of cancelled appointments, cancelled procedures, and NHS leaders will do everything we can to minimise that and to ensure that patients are kept informed of what is happening.”

Asked about the current state of nursing in the NHS, Mr Taylor said “we are acutely aware of the fact that health workers take industrial action as a last resort – it’s very rare.”

He said the issue is primarily about pay but “it’s important to understand that, whenever you speak to nurses, they will say pay is part of the challenge but it’s also about workload, about the fact that there are nearly 50,000 nurse vacancies across the NHS.

“Even if there wasn’t any industrial action, we would still have a really big issue about how we recruit, how we retain and how we motivate staff in the NHS.”

The health leader said workers have been “waiting for a very long time” for a properly-costed workforce strategy from the government.

There have also been “briefings in recent days that there will be a pay freeze or pay cap on the public sector next year – that kind of background is not helpful to these talks.”

Patricia Marquis, RCN director for England, told BBC Breakfast that current NHS services were “not safe” and the government has “failed to listen” to what nursing staff have been saying.

She said there are some services that need to continue during strike action to keep patients safe “and we will agree with employers what those are and which staff should be working”.

She added that employers across most of the UK needed 14 days’ notice of strike action, adding: “What I can say is that we intend to take action certainly before the end of this year.”

Industrial action is expected to be held before the end of the year at some of the UK’s biggest hospitals, including Guy’s and St Thomas’ opposite Parliament, the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh, University Hospital Wales, and Belfast’s Royal Victoria.

The RCN announced on Wednesday that its members in the majority of NHS employers across the UK have backed industrial action.

The strike will be the first time UK-wide action is taken by RCN members in its 106-year history.

Several health worker unions including Unison and the GMB will announce the result of strike ballots before the end of the month among staff including ambulance drivers and paramedics, hospital porters and cleaners.

Physiotherapists started voting on Monday over industrial action, while a ballot of midwives opens on Friday.

The unions are protesting over a pay award earlier this year of £1,400 for most NHS workers, with the RCN calling for a rise of 5% above the rate of inflation.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay branded the decision to take industrial action “disappointing,” insisting the RCN’s demands are “out of step” with the economic situation faced by the UK.