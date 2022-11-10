One police officer has died and another was injured in a suspected terror attack in Brussels.

The stabbing attack reportedly took place near Brussels-North train station at around 7:15pm local time.

The suspected attacker was shot and “neutralised” after the stabbing, according to Belgian police.

“One of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife,” police said.

“The two police officers then called for reinforcements. An officer from another patrol used his firearm to neutralise the attacker."

“The two injured detectives and the assailant were taken to hospital,” police added.

A judicial official told AP there is “a suspicion of a terror attack.”

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo posted a message of condolences to the family and friends of the dead officer.

“Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens,” he said. “Today’s tragedy demonstrates this once again.”

Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden said she is in contact with the Brussels mayor, police chief and security services to coordinate the response to the attack.

“Such violence against our people is unacceptable,” she said.