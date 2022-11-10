Sir Keir Starmer has refused to commit to an above inflation payrise for nurses, after it was announced tens of thousands would go on strike over a wage dispute with the government.

The Labour leader told ITV News Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana he didn't "want to make promises I can't keep" when asked if he would support a growth in salary for nurses that exceeds runaway inflation.

In September, Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation reached 10.1% in the UK.

Sir Keir said he did 'completely empathise' with the position nurses are - however he said the first problems needing correcting in the healthcare system were linked to staffing, and resourcing.

He said the Conservative government had "crashed the economy" and he was mindful of over-promising on pay, if the Labour party took power and inherited its debts.

He said: "If you ask anybody who works in the health service, and my wife does, the number one issue is we haven't got enough people.

"So, actually before we get to the pay question there's the resource and staffing question."

Sir Keir said Labour, if elected to government, would end the 'non-domiciled' status, afforded to UK residents whose permanent home is outside of Britain, to help fund 15,000 new training places for nurses.

Under the status, individuals who meet the criteria may not have to pay UK tax on any foreign income they make.

He also referred back to the last time a Labour government was in place, saying: "We grew the economy and we were able to restore fair pay for nurses. That is the mindset we would take into government."

Sir Keir also said he supported the "right" for nurses to take strike action, but countered he's not "going to pretend" that it was the outcome he hoped for.

"I know the impact that will have on so many people needing medical care," he added.

Asked if he had private healthcare, Sir Keir replied saying he didn't - because the “NHS is in my DNA.”

