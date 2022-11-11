An entire Spanish village with 44 houses has gone on sale for £227,000 - the same price as a one-bed apartment in Madrid.

Salto de Castro, an abandoned village on the border with Portugal in north-western Spain, is on the market after the owner declared he could not maintain its upkeep.

As well as its 44 homes, the village, which is in the province of Zamora and a three-hour drive away from Spain's capital Madrid, has its own bar, a school, a church, a hostel, a swimming pool and sports courts.

Salto de Castro is also home to an old barracks which used to house the Civil Guard, the listing on the Spanish real estate website Idealista says.

Despite its amenities, no one has lived in the Spanish village since its inhabitants left more than 30 years ago.

Reportedly built in the 1950s by an electricity generation company to house the families of workers at the dam nearby, Salto de Castro fell silent in the 1980s when it was abandoned.

The nearby Castro dam. Credit: Raiden32//WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

It was bought in the 2000s, with the owner reported to have planned on building a hotel and making the village into a tourist destination, but the plan was abandoned thanks to the economic crisis that followed a few years after.

The village was previously on sale for more than £5 million, but as no buyers came forward the price has nosedived.

While the asking price would only buy a one-bedroom apartment in Madrid and so may seem like an unbelievable deal, there's one catch: an estimated €2 million would be required to renovate the village and turn it into a tourist spot.

