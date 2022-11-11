Dominic Raab's behaviour towards private office staff when he was secretary of state for Brexit so alarmed a senior official that they wrote down their concerns and shared them, it has been claimed. A Whitehall source told ITV News that the official informed people in the Cabinet Office, but added there was "no sign" that anything was done about it.

They said the behaviour took place when Raab ran the Brexit department between July and November 2018, and was "basically identical" to what is being suggested at the Ministry of Justice.

A second source said there had been complaints about his behaviour when he was foreign secretary as well.

Even other ministers have told ITV News that the reports chime with his reputation, although aides said that some of the specific allegations were simply not true.

The stories have emerged after The Guardian reported that senior civil servants at the Ministry of Justice were offered "respite or a route out" of the department when Raab was reappointed last month, amid claims that he had been demeaning and rude.

The newspaper said that the permanent secretary in the justice department- Antonia Romeo - had to speak to Raab to remind him to be professional with a source saying she had "read him the riot act".

It also claimed he created a "culture of fear".

Sources confirmed to ITV News that some staff were upset about his return to the department, with some in tears.

But one Conservative source said they had seen him work with civil servants and party officials and insisted he had been a good boss and they had "never seen behaviour like this".

A spokesperson for Dominic Raab said: "Dominic has high standards, works hard, and expects a lot from his team as well as himself. He has worked well with officials to drive the government's agenda across Whitehall in multiple government departments and always acts with the utmost professionalism."

"We have no record of any formal complaints," a Cabinet Office spokesperson said - a claim which ITV News' sources echoed.

An MoJ spokesperson said: “There is zero tolerance for bullying across the civil service.

"The deputy prime minister leads a professional department, driving forward major reforms, where civil servants are valued and the level of ambition is high.”

