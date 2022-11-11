Play Brightcove video

Julie Davis has flown to Spain in an effort to help find her son Levi, who has been missing for two weeks. Aided by others who have been through similar heart-wrenching searches for loved ones, she spoke with ITV News' Ellie Pitt.

Catalan police investigating the disappearance of a missing rugby player are examining bank account and mobile phone activity that took place after the last official sighting of the 24-year-old.

Levi Davis, who has previously played for Bath Rugby and appeared on ITV’s Celebrity X Factor was last seen on 29 October.

Following a knee injury, last month he decided to visit a friend in Ibiza, but left suddenly for mainland Spain.

Levi was caught on CCTV leaving the Old Irish Pub on La Rambla.

His mother, Julie Davis has flown to Barcelona, where she provided Catalan police with a DNA sample.

Officers informed her that as part of their investigation, which officially opened on Tuesday, they are looking at bank account and mobile phone activity, which is believed to have taken place after Levi left the pub.

