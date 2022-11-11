The main bridge from the strategic Ukrainian city of Kherson over the Dnieper River has been destroyed, Ukraine's state broadcaster announced on Friday.

The Suspilno broadcaster shared a photograph which appeared to show how sections of the Antonivskiy bridge, the only nearby road crossing between Kherson and the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river, had fallen into the water.

The next road crossing across the Dnieper is more than 43 miles away from the southern Kherson region.

The cause of the bridge's collapse was not immediately known. Russia on Wednesday said it was withdrawing from the river's western bank in the region, which it annexed in September.

Moscow's top military commander in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, admitted it was impossible to deliver supplies to the city of Kherson and other nearby areas.

He relayed the news to defence minister Sergei Shoigu, who on Wednesday agreed with his proposal to retreat and set up defences on the eastern bank.

A resident said Kherson was deserted on Thursday, adding explosions could be heard from around the Antonivskiy Bridge, which Ukrainian forces have repeatedly bombarded during the war.

Ukrainian officials acknowledged Moscow’s forces had no choice but to flee Kherson, yet they remained cautious, fearing an ambush.

Kherson is the only regional capital in Ukraine that Russian forces managed to seize during its eight-month occupation, meaning its withdrawal is a major setback for Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian forces have been making good progress in the area, since the summer clawing back occupied territory from Russia.

But despite reports of rapid advancement, the battle for the region has been slowed by bad weather and heavy casualties on both sides.

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately confirm the withdrawal from Kherson, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested in recent days that the Russians were feigning a pullout in order to lure the Ukrainian army into an entrenched battle.